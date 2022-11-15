TxDOT and DPS asking drivers to help End the Streak

Shop Local
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several state and local law enforcement agencies got together on Tuesday morning to bring awareness to the End the Streak campaign.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation the last deathless day on Texas highways was Nov. 7, 2000.

Officials with the department say over 4,000 people die a year due to driving related incidents across the State of Texas.

During this year’s End the Streak Campaign the Texas Department of Public Safety is working with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to introduce the Trace Program.

Erick Estrada with DPS said the Trace program is a separate investigation that is done once DPS fills out the crash investigation to see if alcohol was involved during the accident.

“They (TABC) do a sperate investigation for the business who sold that alcohol. Where that person consumed alcohol, obviously they want to see that they met all the guidelines, that they weren’t selling to a minor, they weren’t selling more alcohol than needed to that person”, said Estrada.

In an effort to prevent car crashes, TxDOT is asking drivers to pay attention to roads as they get behind the wheel.

