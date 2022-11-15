Shop Local
Veterans service resource fair taking place this Friday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day may be over but the efforts to help our local heroes is still going strong.

This weekend Webb County and the Veterans Service Office will hold a veterans resource fair event.

Several agencies will be on hand to help educate local veterans and their spouses about some of the benefits and services they have not only in Laredo but throughout the State of Texas.

Representatives will be on hand to help answer any questions veterans may have about disability claims or if they have any questions regarding education as well as career services.

Veterans can bring their family members and there will be plenty of activities for the kids such as a petting zoo, vendors, and games.

The fair will take place at Life Downs on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then on Saturday, there will be a fundraising concert with several local bands all to helping our vets.

Doors open at 5 and it will be open until midnight.

It will take place at Life Downs.

