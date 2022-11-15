Shop Local
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Whether it’s the City of Laredo or Webb County, they have both had issues related to public water.

After a long year of dealing with water woes, Webb County is looking to provide better water services for residents.

A new committee is in place to find a permanent solution for the issue.

On Monday, Webb County Commissioners approved to work with a newly established water board committee.

For years, a number of residents who live on Highway 59, 359 or Mangana Hein have struggled to have running water.

The committee is made up of private entities who will collaborate with the county to hopefully provide water line services to county residents.

Something county commissioner Jesse Gonzalez believes is much needed.

“They hit an aquifer, and I say they property owners and along with the board, to where they have enough water that we can tap into as a secondary water source and a primary water source for colonia residents towards northwest and some of them all the way to Highway 359,” said Gonzalez. “Like I stated in commissioners court right now, this is a big plus because whenever we talk about water, in general, anywhere in the county to our colonia residents, there’s always struggles.”

According to Gonzalez, certain residents don’t have the financial means to individually connect to City of Laredo water sources or dig their own water wells.

Gonzalez hopes this partnership could one day establish a secondary water source closer to residents.

Although the committee has been approved, the county is still working to get it off the ground.

Gonzalez said the committee is independent, but it will work in collaboration with them for future projects.

