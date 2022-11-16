Shop Local
Accident reported in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway.

According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed.

Drivers are told to expect significant delays and to use caution.

