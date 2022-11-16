LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway.

According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed.

Drivers are told to expect significant delays and to use caution.

Accident reported in south Laredo (Texas Department of Transportation)

