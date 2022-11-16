Air and Marine Operations work to ensure border safety

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Between September and October of 2022, the number of unaccompanied children has increased from 11,000 to 12,000 all along the U.S. border.

While agents continue to be reassigned to other duties, the agency is utilizing all of its tools to curb those numbers.

Border Patrol agents patrol over 130 miles of the border and in the Laredo Sector they need all they need all the help they can get.

Whether it’s by vehicle or air, agents protect the U.S.-Mexico border by any means necessary but how exactly do air and ground patrol with one another?

“We work together, we’re basically one team. So, when they’re up in flying and they’re available, our agents on the ground will actually call for assistance,” said Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum.

Preparing to go up in the air is no easy task; several factors are in place such as weather.

The conditions can make it difficult for pilots to navigate which poses a threat to everyone on board.

“If that weather is lower than our weather minimums to launch in a visual flight rules aircraft, which this is, this aircraft cannot go into the weather legally without it being an emergency,” said CBP Supervisor Air Interdiction Agent Mark Thomas

Weather is not the only threat that Air Marine Operation or AMO pilots face.

“There are small UAs, drones, that the Border Patrol uses, and that tactic has been adopted by the organizations that are pushing people across or illicit drugs across. So, they have also started using drones to monitor the agents on the ground, give early warning”, said Thomas.

Equipped with infrared cameras, night vision, and a moving map, the AMO uses every kind of technology they have available to secure the border.

Calling the humanitarian part of their job one of the most important ones.

“We do large events like hurricane response and things like that across the nation all year long that maybe the public doesn’t see, and that’s the humanitarian piece of what we do. And I think we do that very well”, said Thomas.

Border Patrol said the Air and Marine Operations assist them up to 3,600 hours in a year.

