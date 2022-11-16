CBP anticipating high volume of traffic at Laredo bridges this weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving almost a week away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are getting ready for the influx of travelers expected to cross through Laredo.

From now until the end of the holiday season thousands of people will travel through the U.S. -Mexico border.

Travelers will also be expecting to encounter a high volume of traffic at the bridge.

In order to ensure a smooth process, Jennifer Gutierrez with CBP is reminding travelers to have their documents ready when they arrive at the bridge.

“We are expecting an influx in tourist traffic this weekend due to Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping,” said Gutierrez. “We do ask the travelers to prepare themselves before making entry into the United States such as bringing in all their documents, having their covid vaccination card, applying for your I-94 permit online beforehand so that way when you get here you have your permit and you do get front of the line privileges once you reach the port of entry.”

Gutierrez adds that they will be opening more lanes to facilitate more traffic and they will also be setting up at booth at the Outlet Shoppes to help passengers who are applying for I-94 permits.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.