Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A building that will house several law enforcement agencies under one roof will open very soon.

From Laredo police to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to the Texas Department of Public Safety and several federal agencies like the FBI will join forces to create a new center.

The center will focus on targeting violent criminals and international criminal organizations. Laredo’s chief of police, Claudio Trevino, says this center is greatly needed in our area. “We want to house these different agents and officers in the same area so they can have better communications, sharing the intelligence, sharing the facts of different cases to help develop those different cases and help the prosecution of different arrests and different cases that they work.”

The building will be located on the 6400 block of McPherson Road.

