Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners and cyclists will soon be able to admire a new work of art at a north Laredo Park.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo, District Six Council member Dr. Martinez and Keep Laredo Beautiful unveiled the ‘Dive into an Active Day Mural’ at North Central Park.

The mural was designed by local artist Alexander Barron.

Barron said it portrays some daily activities that revolve around living a healthy lifestyle which is what he inspires residents in the community to achieve.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A crash was reported.
Accident reported on Highway 359
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for 'Paisano season'
Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for ‘paisano season’
Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo
Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo
DPS: Car chase ends with nine undocumented immigrants in custody
DPS: Car chase ends with nine undocumented immigrants in custody
Car chase ends with nine people arrested
DPS: Car chase ends with nine undocumented immigrants in custody