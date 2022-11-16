City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners and cyclists will soon be able to admire a new work of art at a north Laredo Park.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo, District Six Council member Dr. Martinez and Keep Laredo Beautiful unveiled the ‘Dive into an Active Day Mural’ at North Central Park.

The mural was designed by local artist Alexander Barron.

Barron said it portrays some daily activities that revolve around living a healthy lifestyle which is what he inspires residents in the community to achieve.

