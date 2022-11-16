Shop Local
Detox center expected to be completed in Laredo by 2023

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are working to open up their planned detox center to the community soon.

The presence of fentanyl along with some alarming overdose statistics have local leaders concerned. It is believed that the detox center may cost from $900,000 to a million dollars a year to run, but Dr. Marte Martinez for District 6 says most of that will come from state and federal funds as well as insurance premiums.

The facility has been in the works for about four years now, but once completed, it will be the only facility of its kind to be available in more than a hundred miles. Martinez said, ”Patients that are using drugs have a mental problem. They have a disease. It’s not just criminal, it is really a mental health issue. Addiction is a disease and we must address it as such, and we have no tools to do it, but now we do.”

The detox center is expected to be completed by 2023 so that people suffering from addiction can get the help they need. It will be located at the corner of Chicago Street and Juarez Avenue.

