DPS: Car chase ends with nine undocumented immigrants in custody

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase that began in south Laredo ends with several in custody.

It began as DPS Troopers attempted to stop a truck by the Cielito Lindo area.

The driver refused to stop and sent troopers on a chase near Saunders.

The driver stopped and several people got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Troopers were able to catch and arrest nine undocumented immigrants.

All were turned over to Border Patrol custody.

City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park
Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for 'Paisano season'
Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo
