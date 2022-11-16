DPS: Car chase ends with nine undocumented immigrants in custody

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase that began in south Laredo ends with several in custody.

It began as DPS Troopers attempted to stop a truck by the Cielito Lindo area.

The driver refused to stop and sent troopers on a chase near Saunders.

The driver stopped and several people got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Troopers were able to catch and arrest nine undocumented immigrants.

All were turned over to Border Patrol custody.

