Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Earthquake hits west Texas town

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mentone, Texas. (KXAN) - People living in different parts of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit the western part of the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake happened at about 3:30 p.m. near the small community of Mentone, which is located in Loving County.

The town is approximately two hours west of Midland.

Experts at the USGS have a form available online where people can report where they live and whether they felt the shaking from this earthquake.

According to news sources, it’s the third strongest quake in Texas history.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A crash was reported.
Accident reported on Highway 359
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

Earthquake hits west Texas town
Earthquake hits west Texas town
Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)
San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer
Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Clouds, Wet Late Week