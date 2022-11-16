Earthquake hits west Texas town

Mentone, Texas. (KXAN) - People living in different parts of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit the western part of the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake happened at about 3:30 p.m. near the small community of Mentone, which is located in Loving County.

The town is approximately two hours west of Midland.

Experts at the USGS have a form available online where people can report where they live and whether they felt the shaking from this earthquake.

According to news sources, it’s the third strongest quake in Texas history.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.