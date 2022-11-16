Increasing Clouds, Wet Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold air from the Great Plains will become more pronounced as clouds above thicken. A deeper layer of moist air arriving above the cool air will bring periods of rain Friday and Saturday, and possibly on Sunday as well. With weather systems in the lower atmosphere arriving from the northwest for most of the 7 day forecast period, I do not expect a warm up any time soon.

