Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Increasing Clouds, Wet Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold air from the Great Plains will become more pronounced as clouds above thicken. A deeper layer of moist air arriving above the cool air will bring periods of rain Friday and Saturday, and possibly on Sunday as well. With weather systems in the lower atmosphere arriving from the northwest for most of the 7 day forecast period, I do not expect a warm up any time soon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18
Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Mostly sunny and cool
Sweater weather
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Weather for Days, Light Rain Late Week
Partly sunny a bit warm.
Pleasant day
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Tuesday Afternoon, Then More Chill