Laredo City Council decides on dates for runoff election

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While Election Day was last week, three City of Laredo races are headed for a runoff election.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Laredo City Council decided that Election Day for the runoffs is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17.

Early voting is expected to start on Nov. 30 and last until Dec. 13 but this year, the hours will be extended.

The decision came after several back-and-forth discussions.

At first it was proposed on Dec. 13 but due to the mail in ballots and the holiday season, they decided to vote Election Day on Dec. 17.

Early voting hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

While the midterm elections allowed those who were registered to vote anywhere, the runoff election will be a different story.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo said the Secretary of State told him that they didn’t have permission to use countywide elections polling sites during the runoffs.

“So I’m working on an application for a voting status for district attorney state. However, that in tells me that going on to commissioners court having public comment and that is set for Friday so we’re just trying to coordinate, I would hate to go back to precinct voting on any runoff and I’m trying my best to comply with the secretary of state,” said Castillo.

Castillo went on to say that those who have voted on the Election Day can still vote during the runoff election; however, for those who did not register, they cannot vote during this election cycle.

The races that would be on the ballot would be for the City Council District One and six as well as the race for mayor.

