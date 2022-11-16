Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mercy Ministries to hold Harvest of Health event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health clinic is inviting the community to take part in a Harvest of Health event!

Not only is November harvesting season, it’s also Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to check up on your health and see if you are at-risk of diabetes.

According to the CDC, 37.3 million people have diabetes, 11.3% is the U.S. population.

In an effort to educate the community Mercy Ministries of Laredo is hosting its health clinic where residents can come out and get screened.

It’s not just about health screenings, representatives will also offer sports physicals and immunizations.

There will even be an exercise class available.

The event will take place at the Mercy Clinic located at 2500 Zacatecas Street on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A crash was reported.
Accident reported on Highway 359
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

CBP anticipating high volume of traffic at Laredo bridges this weekend
CBP anticipating high volume of traffic at Laredo bridges this weekend
Pet of the Week: Armin
Pet of the Week: Armin
Pet of the Week: Armin
Pet of the Week: Armin
City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park
City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park