Mercy Ministries to hold Harvest of Health event

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health clinic is inviting the community to take part in a Harvest of Health event!

Not only is November harvesting season, it’s also Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to check up on your health and see if you are at-risk of diabetes.

According to the CDC, 37.3 million people have diabetes, 11.3% is the U.S. population.

In an effort to educate the community Mercy Ministries of Laredo is hosting its health clinic where residents can come out and get screened.

It’s not just about health screenings, representatives will also offer sports physicals and immunizations.

There will even be an exercise class available.

The event will take place at the Mercy Clinic located at 2500 Zacatecas Street on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

