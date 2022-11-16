Shop Local
Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for ‘paisano season’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas (KGNS) - State officials of Tamaulipas are in Nuevo Laredo preparing for the surge of tourists and paisanos expected to cross into Mexico for the holiday season.

The Paisano program will officially kick off on November 29. However, the large number of paisanos is expected to be seen as early as next week around Thanksgiving.

State transit officials say law enforcement will be present to welcome paisanos at ports of entry on the Mexican side in Nuevo Laredo.

Nuevo Laredo officials believe people will start arriving at the border by November 18.

