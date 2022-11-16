Pet of the Week: Armin

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving nearly a week away, why not give a pet a loving home for the holidays!

This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Armin.

Armin is about five and a half months, so he is still a puppy and has a lot of growing up to do.

While most puppies are known to be very energetic and hyper, Armin is very calm and is well behaved especially indoors.

If you believe Armin would make the perfect edition to your family, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

