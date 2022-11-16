Students take part in LISD Science Fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 150 LISD elementary school students are participating in this year’s science fair.

Officials with the district the science fairs help teach kids about the scientific method and possibly pique their interests.

The projects are being judged in the following categories of science, physical, life and environmental.

On Wednesday morning judges from across the Laredo community took part in picking the best 12 projects.

“Tomorrow morning, we will be hosting our student viewing, so that students that qualified to participate in our district science fair will have the opportunity to come and view their projects along with the other qualifying projects,” said LISD Elementary Science Dean Nidia Zamilpa.

The winners will be announced during the award ceremony which is set to take place on Thursday night at the LISD Administration Offices.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.