Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Students take part in LISD Science Fair

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 150 LISD elementary school students are participating in this year’s science fair.

Officials with the district the science fairs help teach kids about the scientific method and possibly pique their interests.

The projects are being judged in the following categories of science, physical, life and environmental.

On Wednesday morning judges from across the Laredo community took part in picking the best 12 projects.

“Tomorrow morning, we will be hosting our student viewing, so that students that qualified to participate in our district science fair will have the opportunity to come and view their projects along with the other qualifying projects,” said LISD Elementary Science Dean Nidia Zamilpa.

The winners will be announced during the award ceremony which is set to take place on Thursday night at the LISD Administration Offices.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A crash was reported.
Accident reported on Highway 359
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success
City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park
Students take part in LISD Science Fair
Laredo City Council decides on dates for runoff election