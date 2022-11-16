Sweater weather

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s a chill morning in the 40s but it feels like were in the low 40s to upper 30s this morning .

Today will be a cloudy and cooler day expected to reach a high of 57.

It’s going to be a cold night cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain a low of 48.

For the rest of the week cooler than normal temperatures continue; highs will be ranging in the upper to low 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

By the end of the week into next week showers will be possible the rain will be light to moderate .

It’s being to look like Laredo winter weather.

Have a great day.

