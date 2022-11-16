Title 42 struck down, many questions at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After news broke that a federal judge blocked a rule that makes it easier to expel migrants on Tuesday, November 15, it’s now raising many questions, not only nationwide but specifically at our own border.

Shortly after the judge’s decision to strike down Title 42, the Biden administration requested a stay on it. If that stay is granted, it will keep Title 42 alive through December 21. Without Title 42 in place, all migrants arrested at the border must be processed under immigration law.

The Department of Homeland Security stressed in a statement that even though Title 42′s days are numbered, it will remain in place “for some period.” During the period of this freeze, the department says it will prepare for an orderly transition to new policies at the border.

Hector Garza, the president of the Border Patrol Union, says there are several ramifications Border Patrol agents could face in the near future. ”I think what we’re going to need, as agents, is we’re going to have to make sure we have enough resources and manpower to help us with all of these people that are going to be coming into our custody. We want to make sure that we have some of the volunteer workforce from the Department of Homeland Security. We want to make sure that we still have the Texas National Guard helping us along the border. I think by having those additional resources, we’ll be able to do some of our work along the border, stopping those dangerous criminals and those dangerous drugs. At the end of the day, we have an open border situation right now and we are overworked, overwhelmed and undermanned along the border,” said Garza.

Title 42 was drafted by the Trump administration and gave authorities a broader ability to push migrants out of the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration has also relied on it to help curb an increase in migration at the border.

More than one million migrants have been expelled under title 42.

