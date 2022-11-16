Shop Local
Veterans treated to luncheon and health fair(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans in Webb County were treated to an early Thanksgiving feat as just a way to say thank you for their service.

Webb County held a special luncheon and health fair for our local veterans on Wednesday.

Organizers said the idea was to combine both Veterans Day and Thanksgiving into one event.

It’s something that has been going on for six years now but this year the festivities were in full force.

Not only were they treated to a sit-down lunch but there were informational booths about services available for vets.

According to one hero in attendance it’s a rather sizeable community in Laredo.

Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Accident reported in south Laredo
UISD Police seeing an increase in students vaping
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success