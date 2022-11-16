Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event behind us, numbers are now coming in on the generosity and support shown by the Laredo community.

On Wednesday, November 16, on the Digital News Desk, committee members shared the number of teams that participated and the amount of money collected.

In total, there were over 140 teams registered, well over the goal of 75 teams. Overall attendance also surpassed expectations with over 800 people coming out to walk.

As for money raised, so far, almost $116,000 has been collected with more money still coming in. The overall goal is $140,000 and there are plans for a few more fundraisers before the deadline of December 31, including a Milkshake for Memories event in collaboration with Chick-fil-A to be held later in November.

As for KGNS’ streaming show Alz In This Together, the final episode aired on Wednesday, November 16, but all episodes can be found here.

