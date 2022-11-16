Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans

Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is giving back to veterans a week before Thanksgiving.

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is hosting a Veterans Luncheon and health fair at the Royal Receptions Hall at 2101 Lomas Del Sur.

It will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s open to all county veterans and their family members.

For more information call 956-523-4649.

