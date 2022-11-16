Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is giving back to veterans a week before Thanksgiving.
Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is hosting a Veterans Luncheon and health fair at the Royal Receptions Hall at 2101 Lomas Del Sur.
It will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s open to all county veterans and their family members.
For more information call 956-523-4649.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.