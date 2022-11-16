Shop Local
Webb County to study ground water at Casa Blanca Golf Course

Lake Casa Blanca Golf Course
Lake Casa Blanca Golf Course(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials discussed implementing a ground water study at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

County Judge Tano Tijerina explained that Lake Casa Blanca was originally built to water the golf course; however, it has not been used for irrigation since 2001.

Currently, the golf course gets its irrigation water from the City of Laredo but Judge Tijerina said it’s important to have a backup option to keep the golf course up and running.

“Water is the number one commodity all over the world. And so, I think eventually regardless if it’s now, or 5 years, or 10 years from now, I think the City of Laredo will eventually start moving more to some kind of recycling of their water. That way it can be more potable water,” said Tijerina. “And so, they’re going to have to figure that out, I just want to make sure that we’re ahead of the game, our water wells are working, we’re able to add more water to our golf course and keep it beautiful and keep it moving.”

In the end, commissioners decided to move forward with the ground water study.

Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Proposed legislative bill could cut school property taxes for a year
Air and Marine Operations work to ensure border safety
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
Air and Marine Operations work to ensure border safety
