Access to fiber optic broadband Internet expands in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After the legislative work of several federal, state, and local entities, access to fiber optic broadband internet has expanded in Laredo.

Texas state representative Richard Pena Raymond shared that the pandemic highlighted how vital access to the internet is for households in the present day.

On Thursday, November 17, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at one of the local AT&T stores to celebrate the expansion of services. State representative Pena Raymond explained this expansion is possible if everyone works together. “The partnership that we have together with the private sector, with the state government, with the federal government, with local government, so that all of us come together, invest what we need to, work what we need to, to make sure more and more people have access to broadband,” said Pena Raymond.

Laredo councilmember Ruben Gutierrez also attended the event.

