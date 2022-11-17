Burn-off those extra calories before the Thanksgiving feast!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before you stuff your face with turkey and stuffing this Thanksgiving, there are a couple of opportunities to burn off those calories before the big feast!

Families can take part in the 42nd annual Guajalote 10K or the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Thanksgiving Run.

Every year, thousands of runners and joggers of all age groups lace up their shoes to take part in either event.

Marie Webber one of the organizers of the Guajalote Run said the event started as a family tradition and it has been growing ever since.

“My grandfather originally started this run to gather his family since everyone had grown up and moved out,” said Webber. He also saw it as a way to get families together to come out for Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice relaxing morning running and to go home and enjoy a delicious meal, that’s what he envisioned for his family and people of the community we also invite everyone to come out to enjoy a morning of running and walking.”

Participation medals will be given to those who take part in the Guajalote Run.

Both runs will take place on Thursday, Nov 24th, the Guajalote Run will be at 9 a.m. and the Across South Texas Thanksgiving Run will be at 8 a.m.

The Guajalote Run will be at 1320 Garden; meanwhile the other run will take place at 603 Shiloh Dr.

The cost for each $25 for adults before the day of the race.

