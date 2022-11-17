Cloudy, Cool, Becoming Wet

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold air continues to flow from polar latitudes southward across much of the nation, and southward beyond south Texas. Just above the cool north wind is southerly winds bringing a layer of gulf moisture with the cloud cover that we saw today. The layer of gulf air above the cold northerly winds will deepen, and will likely lead to periods of rain developing Friday, and lasting through Saturday. The cloudy cool weather will continue into early next week.

