LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its a chilly start to our day in the 40s with northerly winds .

Today not much of a change from yesterday cloudy skies and cool temperatures expected to reach a high of 56 in the afternoon .

Tonight chill , cloudy skies a low of 49 with rain chances after 1 am.

The rain doesn’t stop there it continues for Friday into the weekend were rain chances are likely.

A Canadian front will move across the region Saturday dropping our temperatures a little more were highs will range in the upper 40s to low 50s for the weekend .

I have some great news if you don’t like the cloudy and cooler weather there’s some hope that by next week temperatures will return to near normal and cloudy skies will decrease.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.