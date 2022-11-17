Concert in the park canceled on a count of rain

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.

The weather forecast for Saturday is expected to be rainy with a high of about 47 degrees.

In an effort to keep families and kids safe, the city has decided to postpone the concert for a later date.

That date has not been determined at the moment.

