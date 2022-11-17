Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Earthquake hits west Texas town
Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)
San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer

Latest News

According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
Customs and Border Protection says three agents were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a...
3 agents shot in gunfire exchange with smuggling boat, CBP says
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
File photo
Nudist camp closing in Vermont after 60 years