Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

4 children die in Iowa house fire

By KTTC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC/Gray News) – Four children died in a house fire in Mason City, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

KTTC reported John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Mason City Fire Department, the fire had spread to the first and second floors of the house by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters began rescue operations and removed multiple victims from the house.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

An unidentified 55-year-old and an 11-year-old were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived.

Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Earthquake hits west Texas town
Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)
San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer

Latest News

According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
Customs and Border Protection says three agents were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a...
3 agents shot in gunfire exchange with smuggling boat, CBP says
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin
File photo
Nudist camp closing in Vermont after 60 years