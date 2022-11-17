Laredo Health Coalition meets to discuss issues in the community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every month, the Laredo Health Coalition meets to discuss health issues happening in the community. Several health entities and non-profit organizations are part of these monthly meetings.

On Thursday, November 17, they met to talk about an array of topics. One thing of note is a mobile health clinic village they will host on Friday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laredo Specialty Hospital located at 2005 Bustamante Street. There will be opportunities to receive preventative care, health screenings, zumbathon, free COVID-19 vaccines, COVID test kits and a chance at a free turkey.

The Laredo Health Coalition co-chair, Vicky Morales, said, ”Whenever those events are being put together, all other agencies come around and they collaborate as well. So they have informational booths on whatever their resources or services are for the community. They’re able to share them with the community there and people learn about them and they could actually share them with their family members. It’s a collaboration with agencies so we can improve our quality of life within the community.

On Saturday, November 19, come rain or shine, Mercy Clinic invites the community to their “Harvest of Health” fair. It will happen from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They’re located at 2500 Zacatecas Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.