Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Health Coalition meets to discuss issues in the community

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every month, the Laredo Health Coalition meets to discuss health issues happening in the community. Several health entities and non-profit organizations are part of these monthly meetings.

On Thursday, November 17, they met to talk about an array of topics. One thing of note is a mobile health clinic village they will host on Friday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laredo Specialty Hospital located at 2005 Bustamante Street. There will be opportunities to receive preventative care, health screenings, zumbathon, free COVID-19 vaccines, COVID test kits and a chance at a free turkey.

The Laredo Health Coalition co-chair, Vicky Morales, said, ”Whenever those events are being put together, all other agencies come around and they collaborate as well. So they have informational booths on whatever their resources or services are for the community. They’re able to share them with the community there and people learn about them and they could actually share them with their family members. It’s a collaboration with agencies so we can improve our quality of life within the community.

On Saturday, November 19, come rain or shine, Mercy Clinic invites the community to their “Harvest of Health” fair. It will happen from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They’re located at 2500 Zacatecas Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Earthquake hits west Texas town
Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)
San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer

Latest News

Access to fiber optic broadband Internet expands in Laredo
Access to fiber optic broadband Internet expands in Laredo
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns
Burn-off those extra calories before the Thanksgiving feast!
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns
Laredo Police hold annual Thanksgiving luncheon