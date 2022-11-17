Laredo Police hold annual Thanksgiving luncheon

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is just a week away and while many will be celebrating the holiday with their loved ones, here in Laredo, our men and women in blue held their feast on Thursday.

Over 600 people from different organizations and departments came together to celebrate an early Thanksgiving meal at the Laredo Police Department Headquarters.

For the past 20 years, the department has held this celebration to recognize the hard work of their officers and their partners.

Laredo’s Police Chief Claudio Trevino thanks their officers for their dedication to public service.

“This year we’ve been doing an excellent job, our officers have been doing an outstanding job in the field, investigative teams have been put together to address issues,” said Chief Trevino. “We prove that we can do better that’s one thing. We can always do better, with contact from the community. We are making sure that the priorities that they present we put into a list and we work with the crime data that we work with and remain the safest cities in the border.”

Chief Trevino said their officers are preparing for the holiday season which includes the arrival of paisanos.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.