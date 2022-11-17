LISD opens online application for specialty schools

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It might still be the middle of the school year, but preparations for the 2023-2024 school year are already underway.

If your child would like to attend one of the six specialty schools over at LISD, the online application is open; however, the deadline is approaching.

LISD has specialty programs at all four of its high schools that offer different type of education services.

The specialty schools are Dr. Cantu Early College High School, Hector J Garcia Early College High School, and Sabas Perez Early College High School.

Each program provides students with advanced learning from health science, business and even cosmetology.

The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 2

For more information, contact LISD College, Career and Military Readiness Coordinators, Cindy Dominguez at 956-273-1864 or Mayra Garcia at 956-273-1863.

