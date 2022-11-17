Shop Local
National campaign encourages people to stop smoking for 24 hours

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A national campaign to help people quit smoking has made its way to Laredo.

Two years ago, the American Cancer Society created the Great American Smokeout which is held on the third Thursday of each November. It encourages smokers to stop smoking for 24 hours. The goal is to encourage people to stop smoking altogether.

Veronica Jimenez, the program director for SCAN, a local non-profit organization says it’s not only cigarettes that pose a danger but vaping as well. “It brings awareness to teenagers about the dangers of vaping, for them to stop vaping. Allowing them to have different avenues where they can get help. There’s a lot of different help out there where they can check with somebody within the state. We have a lot of links we can link them up with,” said Jimenez.

According to the American Cancer Society, smoking causes over 400,000 deaths each year.

