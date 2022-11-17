Rep. Cuellar’s response to rumors about switching political parties

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With the elections cycle coming to a close and Republicans poised to take over control of the house, rumors have circulated that a certain number of Democrats could switch parties.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is slated to be the next Speaker of the House. According to several news sources, allies from McCarthy had allegedly tried to convince moderate Democrats to switch over. This includes U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar.

In a statement from Cuellar’s Chief of Staff, it reads:

As a standard rule, we do not discuss private conversations between members of Congress. However, Congressman Cuellar is a lifelong Democrat and will remain a Democrat. Period.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.