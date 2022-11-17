San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In San Antonio, the family of a teen who was critically injured after he was shot by a police officer has released a photo showing him smiling from his hospital bed.

His family said this week has “Brought small victories” and has given them a renewed sense of hope.

Erik Cantu, 17 was unarmed when the officer, identified as James Brennand, shot him multiple times last month in a McDonald’s parking lot as he sat in his car eating fast food.

Police say Brennand was handling an unrelated disturbance call when he saw a car he believed had evaded police the previous day.

Brennand was fired from the department.

He is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

