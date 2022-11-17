Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer

Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)
Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In San Antonio, the family of a teen who was critically injured after he was shot by a police officer has released a photo showing him smiling from his hospital bed.

His family said this week has “Brought small victories” and has given them a renewed sense of hope.

Erik Cantu, 17 was unarmed when the officer, identified as James Brennand, shot him multiple times last month in a McDonald’s parking lot as he sat in his car eating fast food.

Police say Brennand was handling an unrelated disturbance call when he saw a car he believed had evaded police the previous day.

Brennand was fired from the department.

He is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A crash was reported.
Accident reported on Highway 359
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

Earthquake hits west Texas town
Earthquake hits west Texas town
Earthquake hits west Texas town
Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Clouds, Wet Late Week