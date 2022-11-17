TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign ahead of holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season right around the corner, law enforcement is making sure that everyone gets to their destination safe and sound.

Thousands of accidents were reported in the state of Texas during the holiday season, here in Laredo, ten alcohol related accidents happened during the holiday season, luckily no deaths were reported however, three people were seriously injured.

TxDOT has launched a campaign to bring the number of alcohol related accidents down.

The campaign is called Drive Sober, No Regrets.

TxDot believes this campaign encourages Texans to always find a sober driver.

The department said last year there were more than 5,000 crashes, 19 of which were fatal and 90 of them were seriously injured.

When it comes to DUI alcohol related crashes, over 100 cases were reported resulting in two deaths and 13 injuries.

When it comes to overall crashes reported in Texas, Raul Leal with TxDOT said those numbers are in the thousands.

“Last year from December 1 to January 1, during the Christmas season, we saw 48,641 traffic crashes in the state of texas, can you imagine in one month alone? And the bottom line is that 433 persons died and 1,695 were seriously injured,” said Leal.

Leal reminds drivers that if you are planning on drinking during the holidays to find yourself a designated driver.

You can also call a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft.

Law enforcement agencies such as Laredo Police, Webb County Sheriff’s Office and DPS will be patrolling the streets this holiday season.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.