Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of handguns are replaced at a Webb County law enforcement agency after an item was passed during commissioners court.

On Monday, commissioners approved to replace over 200 Sig Sauer P3-20 9MM weapons from Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

The decision came after reports of accidental misfires without touching the trigger.

According to what the item said on the commissioners court agenda, KGNS dove deeper into the weapon to see if other agencies have had issues with it.

According to a news outlet, just this past year, nearly a dozen lawsuits have been filed against Sig Sauer.

Another news outlet in Chicago states several police officers filed a lawsuit against the company regarding the P3-20 9mm.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said this was a necessary and time-sensitive safety decision for the office.

“The item came up in court, it was approved on monday. The Webb County’s Sheriff’s Office is going to be upgrading handguns or weapons for the deputies due to reports from manufacturers, I believe, some intel that the sheriff got. Right now, the deputies currently have a 9mm Sig Sauer weapon, which Sig Sauer is a very reputable brand. I believe they had some intel, and there’s been reports of some accidental misfires without touching the trigger,” said Gonzalez.

Commissioner Gonzalez said there haven’t been any local accidents; however, this was a proactive measure to prevent any incidents from happening.

He said this was the correct decision by Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

Gonzalez said trading faulty weapons gives officers peace of mind.

The weapons were traded to reduce the cost for the county from over $100,000 to around $38,000.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.