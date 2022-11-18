Cloudy with a chance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and gloomy in the low 50s ; due to cloudy skies our temperatures will remain in the 50s.

Rain chances are possible during the day starting of with a slight chance and likely as we head into the afternoon hours into 60% expected to reach a high of 52.

Showers will become widespread tonight with a slight chance of thunder low of 54.

This weekend a cold front will keep colder than normal temperatures dropping highs in the upper 40s with rain chances.

Next week it will continue to be cool with temperatures in the 50s but by the middle of the week there will be a slight warm up into the 60s.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.