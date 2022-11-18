Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Go Into the Magic with Disney on Ice this weekend!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, the Sames Auto Arena is inviting families to go into the unknown with Disney on Ice!

Almost every year, Disney on Ice comes to the Gateway City to bring several characters to the arena for a night full of fun, music and entertainment you can’t get anywhere else.

Since there are so many movies, every year the show changes, this year’s theme is Into the Magic.

Characters from classic Disney movies such as Tangled, Coco, Moanna and Frozen will take over the ice doing all kinds of tricks and musical numbers that we know all know so well.

You can catch the show on Friday, Nov 18. At 7:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The last show will be on Sunday at 3 p.m.

For tickets and showtime click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

Heavy traffic reported on I-35 and Loop 20
Heavy traffic reported on I-35 and Loop 20
2 Go into the Magic with Disney on Ice!
2 Go into the Magic with Disney on Ice!
Go Into the Magic with Disney on Ice this weekend!
Go Into the Magic with Disney on Ice this weekend!
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend