Go Into the Magic with Disney on Ice this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, the Sames Auto Arena is inviting families to go into the unknown with Disney on Ice!

Almost every year, Disney on Ice comes to the Gateway City to bring several characters to the arena for a night full of fun, music and entertainment you can’t get anywhere else.

Since there are so many movies, every year the show changes, this year’s theme is Into the Magic.

Characters from classic Disney movies such as Tangled, Coco, Moanna and Frozen will take over the ice doing all kinds of tricks and musical numbers that we know all know so well.

You can catch the show on Friday, Nov 18. At 7:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The last show will be on Sunday at 3 p.m.

For tickets and showtime click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.