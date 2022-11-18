Heavy traffic reported on I-35 and Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting heavy traffic congestion on I-35.

According to police, there is construction work being done on the overpass near Loop 20 and I-35.

As a result, the Loop 20 connection to Mines Road is being closed off.

Officers are in the area directing traffic but they are advising drivers to be patient and expect delays.

