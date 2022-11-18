Shop Local
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to two recent thefts.

The Laredo Police Department posted a picture of the alleged culprit who is the subject in relation to two theft cases at the Walmart located at 5610 San Bernardo Avenue.

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Police ask that you reference #22-1003 when submitting your tips.

