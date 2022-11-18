Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas might still be a month away but it’s never too early to deck the halls!

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree!

KGNS News Today anchor Ruben Villarreal will be there to spread some holiday cheer to the community.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and it will take place at the second floor of the Outlet Shoppes right outside H&M.

There will be gifts, treats, a choir and of course, Santa’s coming to town.

The tree lighting event will get underway at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it tonight, make sure you tune in to KGNS News Evening Edition where we’ll be live from the outlet all in anticipation of the Christmas Tree lighting.

The outlet shoppes are forecasting a 100 percent chance of snow.

