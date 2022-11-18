Pop. Off the Clock Episode 7

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” the girls go over: the Taylor Swift ‘Era’s Tour’ ticket fiasco (13:09-27:03), the return of y2k trends, movies and tv shows (27:03-48:36), and the hottest new couples in Hollywood (48:37-58:27). Plus, catch their weekly recap of “Bachelor in Paradise”(58:27-1:06:32).

