Pop. Off the Clock Episode 7

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” the girls go over: the Taylor Swift ‘Era’s Tour’ ticket fiasco (13:09-27:03), the return of y2k trends, movies and tv shows (27:03-48:36), and the hottest new couples in Hollywood (48:37-58:27). Plus, catch their weekly recap of “Bachelor in Paradise”(58:27-1:06:32).

