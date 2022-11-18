Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Earthquake hits west Texas town
Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)
San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer

Latest News

cooler
Cloudy skies
Wednesday 7 day Forecast
Cloudy, Cool, Becoming Wet
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Clouds, Wet Late Week