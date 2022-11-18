Webb County approves countywide polling sites; state pending

Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Friday morning Webb County canvassed votes for some county races however some questions regarding the runoff elections and voting sites were brought forward.

Several elections were canvassed this week such as the City of Laredo, Laredo College, LISD and UISD.

Webb County went through state and congressional races but some questions were brought forward to elections administrator Jose Luis Castillo whether county wide polling sites would be available during the runoffs.

Earlier this week Castillo said in order to be allowed to do that, the county and the state would need to approve it.

Webb County approved it on Friday, now the application is going to the Secretary of State.

In order for countywide polling places to be allowed in our upcoming elections, Castillo said this process has to be done every time after each election as that is how the state requires it.

He said he hopes to receive an answer from the state before Thanksgiving and if all goes well.

Laredo and Webb County could see these countywide polling sites for the upcoming December runoffs.

Early voting for the runoffs begins on Nov. 30 through Dec. 13.

Election Day is on Dec. 17.

