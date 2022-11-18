Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County approves countywide polling sites; state pending

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Friday morning Webb County canvassed votes for some county races however some questions regarding the runoff elections and voting sites were brought forward.

Several elections were canvassed this week such as the City of Laredo, Laredo College, LISD and UISD.

Webb County went through state and congressional races but some questions were brought forward to elections administrator Jose Luis Castillo whether county wide polling sites would be available during the runoffs.

Earlier this week Castillo said in order to be allowed to do that, the county and the state would need to approve it.

Webb County approved it on Friday, now the application is going to the Secretary of State.

In order for countywide polling places to be allowed in our upcoming elections, Castillo said this process has to be done every time after each election as that is how the state requires it.

He said he hopes to receive an answer from the state before Thanksgiving and if all goes well.

Laredo and Webb County could see these countywide polling sites for the upcoming December runoffs.

Early voting for the runoffs begins on Nov. 30 through Dec. 13.

Election Day is on Dec. 17.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Cloudy and cooler
Sweater weather
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

Webb County Commissioners approve countywide polling sites; state pending
Outlet Shoppes to hold Tree Lighting ceremony
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event
File photo: Outlet Shoppes Christmas Tree lighting ceremony
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft