American Red Cross opens new branch in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo now has a new American Red Cross office to benefit the community and surrounding areas.

The American Red Cross provides emergency shelter, crisis counseling and financial assistance to meet immediate needs when disaster, both large and small strikes.

Their services include helping victims of disaster with the purchase of food, clothing, basic household furnishings and other items to meet emergency needs.

Daniel Martinez, the new executive director believes volunteers are essential to the humanitarian organization.

“We have so many different lines of services. So anyone willing to volunteer children in school all the way up to senior citizens and professionals can volunteer with our services to armed forces, for counseling services and things like that or we can take volunteers to help in disaster response so if someone has a home fire here in Laredo, we need volunteers who can go and respond to those incidents”, said Martinez.

The new office is located at the Laredo College Campus on west end Washington Street.

If you would like to become a volunteer, you can give them a call at 956-286-8776.

