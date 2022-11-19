Shop Local
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo.

Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14.

Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m. after he slept at the Laredo bus station.

The FBI said Sanchez crossed the bridge into Nuevo Laredo to visit family and friends but he has not been seen or heard from by his loved ones since then.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a green jacket, black muscle t-shirt and blue jeans.

He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

He is approximately 5-feet-9-inches and weighs 135 pounds.

He also has a tattoo of praying hands on his right forearm.

If anyone has any information on Sanchez you are asked to call the FBI at 210-225-6741.

