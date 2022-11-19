Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a man on Saturday morning.

The accident happened nearly an hour later, close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of south I-35.

According to Laredo Police a small two door yellow Mazda and Chevy Silverado truck crashed on the highway.

The driver of the Mazda was pinned inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevy was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving.

He was identified as Uriel Cardenas, 28 and taken to the county jail.

The accident is under investigation by the LPD Crash Team and LPD CAPERS Unit.

