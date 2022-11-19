Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway.

According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released until next of kin has been notified.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.