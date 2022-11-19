Shop Local
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo

.
.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway.

According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released until next of kin has been notified.

